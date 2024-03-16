Zimbabwe’s Vice President Urges Diamond Companies to Propel Sector Growth

In a significant call to action, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga emphasised the pivotal role of diamond mining in Zimbabwe’s economic advancement. Speaking at the 9th Ordinary Meeting of the Council of Ministers of the African Diamond Producers Association (ADPA) held in Victoria Falls, VP Chiwenga urged leading diamond mining firms in the country to intensify their exploration efforts to bolster the sector’s growth.

Highlighting the country’s fortune in possessing diamond resources, Chiwenga underscored the substantial contribution of the diamond mining sector to Zimbabwe’s development. The sector is seen as a critical component in achieving the nation’s ambitious goal of reaching an upper middle-income economy by 2030.

Chiwenga specifically called on Anjin Investments, RZM Murowa, and the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) to spearhead exploration initiatives. “We look forward to exploring activities and discovering more kimberlite pipes within our country. This will further result in the growth of our diamond sector,” he stated.

The Vice President also pointed out that Zimbabwe is keen on attracting investment in the mining sector, aiming for mutually beneficial partnerships. He expressed optimism about the exploration activities being carried out by Alrosa Zimbabwe and anticipated positive outcomes.

Moreover, Chiwenga reassured that the government is committed to fostering a conducive business environment for investment in the exploration and mining of diamonds. He highlighted the importance of the Victoria Falls meeting as a platform for discussing the future of the diamond sector in Africa and devising strategies for sustainable growth.

Addressing delegates from across the continent, Chiwenga emphasized the significance of Africa controlling its diamond resources to ensure the benefits are fully realized by its people. “We should seize this moment to re-imagine our relationship with diamonds as producers. Let us use our diamonds to be a representation of sustainable development and empowerment of our communities,” he advocated.

The Vice President concluded by stressing the need for mining concessions to be sustainable and beneficial for both parties throughout the mining lifecycle. He expressed hope that the meeting would facilitate the exchange of information crucial for the enhancement of the diamond sector across African nations.