Road Accident Updates: Names of Victims Released

In a somber announcement today, the Zimbabwe Republic Police reported the loss of numerous lives in two separate road accidents that occurred in Kwekwe and Beitbridge.

The accident in Kwekwe claimed the lives of five people: Tsungirirai Joe (57), Mitchel Maticha (22), Stabile Nothando Moyo (33), Everjoice Ngwenya (38), and Lesley Mugwidi (29). These victims were involved in a tragic collision along Harare-Bulawayo Road.

In a separate incident near Beitbridge, a collision with a Blue Circle bus resulted in the deaths of nine more individuals. Among those named were Taurai Muketiwa, a Blue Circle Bus Company employee, Mudarikwa Netsai (40), Rangarirai Mbizvo (43), Miriam Majengu, and Clever Chikare. Efforts are ongoing to identify the remaining victims.

The country is in mourning over these losses and is reminded of the imperative need for road safety vigilance. The Zimbabwe Republic Police urge drivers to follow traffic regulations and exercise caution, especially during nighttime hours when visibility is reduced. Our hearts go out to the families and friends of those named, as they navigate through this time of grief.