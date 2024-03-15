Top Performing Cabinet Ministers Announced in Zimbabwe's Annual Performance Evaluation | Report Focus News

In a remarkable announcement at the State House in Harare, the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement, Anxious Masuka, has been acclaimed as the top-performing Cabinet Minister for the second consecutive year. This prestigious recognition came during the 2023 performance evaluation results and the subsequent signing of performance contracts for the upcoming fiscal year 2024, which were both presided over by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The evaluation, aimed at fostering accountability and excellence within the public sector, was meticulously overseen by Martin Rushwaya, the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet. He announced the outcomes, highlighting the achievements and contributions of various government officials across different sectors.

In the realm of Provincial Affairs, Bulawayo Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Paul Nyoni, outshone his counterparts to be named the best Secretary for Provincial Affairs, setting a benchmark for effective governance at the provincial level.

The evaluation also spotlighted the efforts of individuals in various other government roles, demonstrating the depth of talent and commitment within Zimbabwe’s public sector.

Cabinet Ministers

Anxious Masuka – Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement

Amon Murwira – Higher and Tertiary Education

Permanent Secretaries

Fanuel Tagwira – Higher and Tertiary Education

Mavis Sibanda – Women Affairs

Ministers of Provincial Affairs

Owen Ncube – Midlands Province

Marian Chombo – Mashonaland West Province

Secretaries of Provincial Affairs

P. Nyoni – Bulawayo Metropolitan Province

M. Senza – Midlands Province

Executive Secretaries of Independent Commissions

Best Performer: Ms S. Tongogara – Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC)

1st Runner Up: Mrs. E. Zember – National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC)

Urban Local Authorities

Best CEO: Eng. E. Mukaratirwa – Masvingo City Council

Best Mayor: T. Samhu – Mvurwi Town Council

Rural Local Authorities

Best CEO: A. Mawonde – Mhondoro-Ngezi

Best Chairperson: E. P Chengeta – Mhondoro-Ngezi Rural Council

State-Owned Enterprises

Best CEO: Mr T. Mhiko – Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (ARDA)

Best Chairperson: Mr I. Craig – ARDA

These accolades not only underscore the individual achievements of these officials but also reflect the government’s commitment to recognizing and encouraging high performance across all levels of public service. President Mnangagwa’s administration continues to stress the importance of performance and accountability in achieving national development goals, with these evaluations serving as a cornerstone for fostering a culture of excellence within the Zimbabwean government.