Top Performing Cabinet Ministers Announced in Zimbabwe's Annual Performance Evaluation | Report Focus News

In a remarkable announcement at the State House in Harare, the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement, Anxious Masuka, has been acclaimed as the top-performing Cabinet Minister for the second consecutive year. This prestigious recognition came during the 2023 performance evaluation results and the subsequent signing of performance contracts for the upcoming fiscal year 2024, which were both presided over by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
The evaluation, aimed at fostering accountability and excellence within the public sector, was meticulously overseen by Martin Rushwaya, the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet. He announced the outcomes, highlighting the achievements and contributions of various government officials across different sectors.
In the realm of Provincial Affairs, Bulawayo Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Paul Nyoni, outshone his counterparts to be named the best Secretary for Provincial Affairs, setting a benchmark for effective governance at the provincial level.
The evaluation also spotlighted the efforts of individuals in various other government roles, demonstrating the depth of talent and commitment within Zimbabwe’s public sector.
Cabinet Ministers
Anxious Masuka – Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement
Amon Murwira – Higher and Tertiary Education
Permanent Secretaries
Fanuel Tagwira – Higher and Tertiary Education
Mavis Sibanda – Women Affairs
Ministers of Provincial Affairs
Owen Ncube – Midlands Province
Marian Chombo – Mashonaland West Province
Secretaries of Provincial Affairs
P. Nyoni – Bulawayo Metropolitan Province
M. Senza – Midlands Province
Executive Secretaries of Independent Commissions
Best Performer: Ms S. Tongogara – Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC)
1st Runner Up: Mrs. E. Zember – National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC)
Urban Local Authorities
Best CEO: Eng. E. Mukaratirwa – Masvingo City Council
Best Mayor: T. Samhu – Mvurwi Town Council
Rural Local Authorities
Best CEO: A. Mawonde – Mhondoro-Ngezi
Best Chairperson: E. P Chengeta – Mhondoro-Ngezi Rural Council
State-Owned Enterprises
Best CEO: Mr T. Mhiko – Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (ARDA)
Best Chairperson: Mr I. Craig – ARDA
These accolades not only underscore the individual achievements of these officials but also reflect the government’s commitment to recognizing and encouraging high performance across all levels of public service. President Mnangagwa’s administration continues to stress the importance of performance and accountability in achieving national development goals, with these evaluations serving as a cornerstone for fostering a culture of excellence within the Zimbabwean government.