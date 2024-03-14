ZRP Arrest ‘Prophet’ and rescue 251 Children from Despicable Compound

Zimbabwean police recently made a significant move by rescuing 251 children from a compound where they were reportedly being exploited. The arrest followed allegations against a man who claimed to be a prophet of an apostolic sect. The compound, located near the capital, Harare, was allegedly run by the 56-year-old Ishmael Chokurongerwa and his associates.

According to police spokesperson Paul Nyathi, the children were found performing various tasks for the sect’s leaders. Shockingly, most of them lacked birth certificates and weren’t attending school, being used for labour instead. Additionally, authorities discovered unregistered graves on the premises, including those of seven infants.

The police raided the compound, resulting in the arrest of Chokurongerwa and seven others for their involvement in criminal activities, particularly the exploitation of minors. During the operation, there were confrontations between the police and some believers from the sect, who demanded the return of the children taken into custody.

As investigations continue and details emerge, it underscores the ongoing challenges in safeguarding the rights of children and holding perpetrators accountable.