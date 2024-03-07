30 Guns, 1,700 Rounds of Ammunition Found on Cross-Border Bus: Major Smuggling Operation Busted in Zimbabwe

In a significant crackdown on cross-border crime, Zimbabwean authorities have apprehended a 43-year-old man linked to a substantial arms smuggling operation. The suspect, identified as Douglas Emmanuel Jekanyika, was arrested at the High Glen Bus Terminus in Harare, accused of smuggling 30 pistols, 30 empty magazines, and 1,700 rounds of ammunition from South Africa into Zimbabwe.

The dramatic seizure occurred on Monday afternoon when operatives received a tip-off about a cross-border bus, operated by Tems Logistics, transporting illegal firearms and ammunition from South Africa to the Glen Norah area of Harare. Responding to the intelligence, a team of operatives managed to intercept the consignment upon its arrival at the bus terminus around 1:00 PM.

Jekanyika was detained shortly after he appeared to claim two boxes wrapped in black plastic bags, marked “Thandie,” which contained the illegal cargo. The haul included 10 Blow F92, 9mm caliber pistols, 20 Blow P29, 9mm pistols, and 34 boxes of 9mm ammunition, totaling 1,700 rounds. The seized firearms and ammunition are valued at approximately US$14,750.

The suspect, upon interrogation, denied ownership of the parcels, claiming he was merely collecting them on behalf of a friend, Godknows Gunda, who is currently evading law enforcement. Jekanyika has since been remanded to ZRP Southerton Police Station for further investigation.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police’s Harare Province spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the operation’s success and emphasized the ongoing efforts to combat illegal arms trafficking into the country. This arrest highlights the challenges facing regional security agencies in tackling the smuggling of firearms and ammunition across borders, a concern that has implications for both national and regional security.

Authorities are now intensifying their search for Godknows Gunda, Jekanyika’s alleged accomplice, as they work to dismantle networks involved in the illicit arms trade. The investigation continues to unravel the extent of this smuggling operation and to identify other potential accomplices involved in this criminal enterprise.