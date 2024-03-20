Zambian Ex-Military Leader Ronald Shikapwasha Fatally Shot by Wife Over Church Messages

Retired Rev. Lt. General Ronald Shikapwasha, a distinguished figure in Zambia’s military and political spheres, was fatally shot by his wife after an altercation sparked by messages from his church members. Shikapwasha, revered as one of Zambia’s finest fighter pilots and a former Airforce Commander, succumbed to his injuries at Maina Medical Centre mere minutes ago.

Shikapwasha’s illustrious career spanned various roles of national significance, including serving as a Member of Parliament for the Keembe constituency and holding ministerial positions in Foreign Affairs, Home Affairs, and Information and Broadcasting Services.

Beyond his political and military endeavours, Shikapwasha also held a prominent role as a gospel minister in the Jesus in Life Ministry, reflecting his multifaceted contributions to Zambian society.

The Zambia Police Service has swiftly responded to the incident, announcing the arrest and formal charging of Mrs. Jane Shikapwasha, aged 73, on grounds of murder as per Section 200 of the Penal Code Act Chapter 87. The tragic incident transpired at their residence on plot number 477 in Ibex Hill on January 14, 2024, between 17:00 and 18:00 hours.

Following a meticulous investigation conducted by the Twin Palm Police Station, substantial evidence led to the arrest of Mrs. Jane Lusengo Shikapwasha on January 19, 2024. She stands accused of fatally shooting her husband with a double-barrel short gun, serial number 168462, causing a fatal gunshot wound to his abdomen. Lieutenant General Ronald Shikapwasha Retired passed away on January 15, 2024, at 21:40 hours at Maina Soko Military Hospital.

Mrs. Shikapwasha currently remains in police custody awaiting her court appearance. The Zambia Police Service reassures the public of its commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring a fair and transparent legal process. The authorities pledge to diligently pursue this investigation to achieve a just resolution.