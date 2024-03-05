Ma(26) Sentenced to 20 Years for Rape of Step daughter(7)

In a landmark decision, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe has reported a substantial conviction in a case that has caused widespread public outrage. Alvin Bezzel Shonhiwa, a 26-year-old man from Watchfield farm in Mazowe, has been sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment by the Bindura Magistrates’ Court for the rape of his 7-year-old stepdaughter, in a verdict delivered earlier today.

According to the official report, the distressing events unfolded in July 2023 when Shonhiwa manipulated the minor into watching a movie on his phone, only to commit the heinous act. The prosecution highlighted that the accused threatened the life of the young girl if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

The crime came to light when the victim’s mother noticed her daughter’s difficulty in walking and upon further inquiry, the brave young girl revealed the details of her ordeal, which prompted immediate legal action.

The severity of the crime led to Shonhiwa’s arrest and subsequent trial, resulting in today’s conviction. The court’s decision includes a 20-year sentence, with 3 years suspended on the condition of good behavior, leaving Shonhiwa to serve 17 years effectively.

This case has brought the issue of child safety and sexual crimes into the spotlight, with the National Prosecuting Authority taking a firm stance on combating crime and corruption. The hashtag #CombatingCrimeAndCorruption has been trending on social media, reflecting the public’s support for the authority’s efforts to protect the innocent and uphold justice.

As the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe continues to fight against such vile crimes, this conviction serves as a stark reminder and a warning to perpetrators that the law will hold them accountable for their actions.