Senior ANC Members Face Removal Amid State Capture Report, Four Flagged

The African National Congress (ANC) is grappling with internal discord as the fate of senior members hangs in the balance. Malusi Gigaba, David Mahlobo, Zizi Kodwa, and Cedric Frolick find themselves at the center of controversy as the party considers their removal from national lists due to adverse findings in Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s State Capture Report.

The ANC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) received a comprehensive report from party officials, recommending the disqualification of these members from standing for the National Assembly. However, the discussions within the NEC unveiled a significant divide, with a majority advocating for a temporary halt to the steps aimed at removing these members from the parliamentary list.

Mahlobo, accused of bribing judges during his tenure as State Security Minister, and Frolick, implicated in dealings with Bosasa, are alleged to have played a role in influencing Mr. Vincent Smith for Bosasa’s benefit. Gigaba, facing accusations of close ties to the Gupta family during his tenure as Public Enterprises Minister, is recommended for investigation for corruption and racketeering.

Despite these challenges, the report brings relief for ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe, Thabang Makwetla, and Zweli Mkhize, who were cleared following appearances before the party integrity committee. Mantashe and Makwetla were absolved of allegations related to Bosasa, while Mkhize was cleared of involvement in the Digital Vibes scandal.

The NEC is grappling with internal strife over the exclusion of the four senior members. Concerns have been raised about fairness, adherence to ANC step-aside guidelines, and potential repercussions on the upcoming election campaign. The exclusion may lead to divisions within the ANC and discourage the flagged members from actively participating in the campaign. Complaints have emerged about the lack of visibility into the Integrity Committee reports, prompting calls to address the matter thoroughly before any decisive action.

In a subsequent briefing on Friday afternoon, ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri confirmed that four members have been flagged. Although she refrained from providing detailed information, she announced that party secretary-general Fikile Mbalula would hold a briefing alongside Electoral Committee chair Kgalema Motlanthe on Monday to reveal further details.

This development adds a layer of complexity to the situation. The deadline for political parties to submit their lists to the Independent Electoral Commission is set for 5 pm on March 8. The ANC now faces the challenging task of navigating the internal dynamics and public scrutiny as it finalizes its list ahead of the deadline