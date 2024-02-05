21-Year-Old Admits to Unintentional Killing of Six Zimbabwean Women in Johannesburg

In Johannesburg, a 21-year-old South African man, Sifiso Mkhwanazi, has pleaded guilty to the murders of six Zimbabwean women, claiming the acts were unintentional. The High Court hearing, conducted at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court, saw Mkhwanazi face additional accusations of rape, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

During his trial, Mkhwanazi acknowledged the killings but refuted the rape allegations. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) noted the collapse of plea bargain talks after Mkhwanazi challenged the claim of premeditated murder. The state is prepared to present evidence to support its case, including testimony from witnesses and the accused’s father.

The discovery of the victims’ decomposed bodies at a panel beating workshop owned by Mkhwanazi’s father in central Johannesburg in October 2022 led to his arrest. Among the deceased, one was shot in the head, and the others were believed to be strangled. Two of the victims were reported to be pregnant. Mkhwanazi’s criminal record includes a prior arrest for rape in June 2021, which was later withdrawn, after which he spent 10 months in custody. The trial is set to proceed with evidence on the disputed charges, aiming for a shorter duration due to Mkhwanazi’s admission of the murders.