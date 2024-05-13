Winky D’s ‘Love Quartet’: Lacking the Whelm

Winky D’s latest offering, has ignited a social media frenzy, as expected from the multi-award-winning Zimdancehall musician.

“Love Quartet,” comprising four tracks: ‘Dai,’ ‘Shift,’ ‘Iyeye,’ and ‘Akayenda’ featuring Frya. As expected, the release of this album has sparked a frenzy on social media, with fans eagerly anticipating the musical genius they have come to expect from the artist.

As a long-time admirer of Winky D’s artistry, I must admit that my excitement was palpable upon learning of the release of interestingly titled “Love Quartet.” Having been enamored by his previous works, which often showcased a perfect blend of catchy beats, thought-provoking lyrics, and infectious melodies, I had high hopes for this latest offering.

However, after listening to the 4 songs, I found myself in a state of ambivalence – neither overwhelmed nor underwhelmed.

While Winky D’s signature wordplay and lyrical dexterity were still present, there seemed to be a certain lack of depth and originality compared to his earlier works.

One cannot deny the impact that Winky D has had on the Zimbabwean music scene. His ability to blend traditional Zimbabwean sounds with contemporary beats, coupled with his poignant social commentary, has earned him a dedicated fan base and numerous accolades over the years.

Yet, with “Love Quartet,” it feels as though Winky D may have played it safe, sticking to familiar themes and musical styles rather than pushing the boundaries of his creativity. While tracks like ‘Dai’ and ‘Shift’ have their moments, they fail to leave a lasting impression compared to some of his past hits.

It like seeing this large black scorpion without a tail, literally there is no sting.

It is worth noting that Winky D’s popularity on social media cannot be underestimated. His loyal fan base, eager to defend their idol against any criticism, has propelled the “Love Quartet” to viral status, with hashtags and memes flooding timelines across various platforms.

However, as a music enthusiast, I cannot help but evaluate the album based on its artistic merits rather than its social media hype. And in this regard, the “Love Quartet” falls short of the mark. While it may satisfy die-hard fans craving new material from their favorite artist, it lacks the innovation and creativity that have defined Winky D’s best work.

While the “Love Quartet” may have its moments, it fails to reach the heights of excellence set by Winky D’s previous releases.

I give it a 4/10.

As a fan, I cannot help but feel a sense of disappointment, hoping that the artist will return to form in his future endeavours .