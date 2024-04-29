ZANU PF Victorious in Harare East and Mt Pleasant By-Elections

ZANU PF has bolstered its presence in the National Assembly with the victories of George Mashavave and Kiven Mutimbanyoka in the Mt Pleasant and Harare East by-elections respectively. The by-elections, held on Saturday, 27 April 2024, were called to fill the vacancies left by the resignations of Fadzayi Mahere (Mt Pleasant) and Allan Markham (Harare East), both from the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

In the Mt Pleasant Constituency, ZANU PF’s George Mashavave secured 3,205 votes, while independent candidates Mamuse Nason and Ticky Brian received 945 and 220 votes respectively. The voter turnout for Mt Pleasant was 11.6%, with 206 rejected ballots.

Meanwhile, in Harare East, ZANU PF’s Kiven Mutimbanyoka garnered 3,533 votes, while independent candidate Ropafadzo Cynthia Cheza polled 1,974 votes. Harare East saw 51 rejected ballot papers and a voter turnout of 15.2%.

In the 2023 harmonized elections, the results for the Mt Pleasant National Assembly Constituency were as follows: Mahere (12,863), Beadle Musatye Gwasira of ZANU PF (7,787), and Jonathan Machokoto, a CCC double candidate (5,510).

Similarly, in the 2023 harmonized elections, the results for the Harare East National Assembly Constituency were as follows: Markham (15,642), Mavis Gumbo of ZANU PF (7,621), Malvin Razaru, a CCC double candidate (1,027), Musarurwa Stewart Mutizwa of the MDC-T party (108), and UZA’s Garikai Mlambo (84).