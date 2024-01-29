Mount Pleasant MP Fadzayi Mahere Resigns from Parliament Amid CCC Leadership Crisis

In a surprising turn of events, Opposition CCC party’s Mount Pleasant Member of Parliament, Fadzayi Mahere, has officially resigned from parliament. Mahere’s decision comes hot on the heels of CCC leader Nelson Chamisa’s abrupt departure from the party, citing infiltration and sabotage by Zanu PF and its surrogates.

Just days ago, Mahere made a swift announcement, expressing her commitment to principles and loyalty, stating that she would leave parliament in tandem with Chamisa’s departure. “Thank you, Mt Pleasant Constituency for having faith in me. Despite feeling a profound sense of sadness for all I had hoped we could do together to build a pleasant Mt Pleasant, I have officially submitted my resignation from Parliament and will cease to be a member of CCC,” Mahere declared.

While Mahere’s decision to resign has been decisive, some critics argue that it may have been too hasty. Other Members of Parliament within the CCC have indicated that they will first consult their respective constituencies before making any decisions about their political future.

The CCC parliamentary caucus is expected to convene this week to address the crisis triggered by the self-imposed secretary-general, Sengezo Tshabangu. Tshabangu’s dramatic recalls of the party’s MPs, senators, councillors, as well as mayors have added another layer of complexity to the already tumultuous situation within the CCC.

As the Opposition party navigates this period of uncertainty, the political landscape in Mount Pleasant remains in flux. The resignation of Fadzayi Mahere underscores the challenges faced by the CCC and raises questions about the party’s cohesion and ability to weather internal storms. The coming days will likely bring further developments as the CCC grapples with leadership changes and the impact on its parliamentary representation.