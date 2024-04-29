Central Vehicle Registry Announces Decentralization Plans to Ease Congestion

The Central Vehicle Registry (CVR) plans to decentralize its driving license operations to Bulawayo, aiming to alleviate congestion at the Harare office. Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona announced this initiative during a visit to the Ministry’s stand at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) last week. Hundreds of drivers queued to obtain the new standard plastic driver’s licenses, replacing the existing metal ones and linked to a comprehensive database.

Under the Ministry of Transport, the Central Vehicle Registry, the Roads Department, and the Vehicle Inspection Department will oversee this transition.

“In line with President (Emmerson) Mnangagwa’s vision of inclusivity, we are actively establishing a secondary office here in Bulawayo,” Minister Mhona stated. “This move aims to eliminate the need for individuals to travel long distances for licenses and other documentation.”

He emphasized that the substantial queues at their ZITF stand highlighted Zimbabweans’ positive response to the SADC-compliant driver’s licenses. “The new plastic licenses offer numerous advantages, including instant printing and enhanced security features to prevent forgery. Additionally, they are scannable, allowing immediate verification of authenticity and identification of any legal issues,” he added.