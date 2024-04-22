Instant Driver’s License Printing at Ministry of Transport Stand during ZITF

During the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) week from April 23 to 27, 2024, aspiring drivers can obtain their driver’s licenses instantly at the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development stand. The Ministry announced that individuals will undergo a road test, and upon successfully passing it, they can immediately receive a printed driver’s license.

