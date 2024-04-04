Critics Slam Zanu-PF’s Threat to Politicize Food Aid

July Moyo, the Local Government minister, faces criticism for his warning to potentially expel food aid agencies suspected of lacking political alignment with Zanu-PF supporters. In light of the El Niño-induced drought gripping Zimbabwe, aid agencies play a crucial role in reaching vulnerable populations nationwide, as millions face hunger.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s declaration of the drought as a national disaster underscores the urgent need for approximately US$2 billion to prevent widespread starvation.

However, concerns within Zanu-PF have emerged regarding the involvement of perceived “hostile” non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in food distribution.

Moyo’s recent remarks in Buhera hinted at possible “decisive action” against NGOs suspected of “mistreating” or “manipulating” rural communities during aid distribution.

Reports indicate the deployment of provincial and district intelligence officers to monitor food aid agencies, while local Zanu-PF leaders are directed to actively participate in aid distribution efforts.

Independent analysts, such as Pardon Taodzera, express concern over the government’s stance, fearing a potential loss of control if communities rely on aid agencies instead of the government.

Margaret Makuyana echoes these concerns, emphasizing the importance of impartial food distribution based on necessity rather than political affiliation.

These developments coincide with increased government oversight on NGOs, sparking fears of undermining independent humanitarian efforts.

According to the World Food Programme, 2.7 million Zimbabweans urgently require food assistance due to the drought, a figure expected to rise.

Zanu-PF’s history of politicizing food aid raises apprehensions, with past accusations of diverting resources to party supporters.