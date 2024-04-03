Strategic Diplomacy: Harare Facelift for SADC Summit

President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his government are actively overseeing extensive road renovations in Harare as part of preparations to host the Southern African Development Community (SADC) summit in August. These renovations aim to impress regional heads of state and government.

The summit holds significant importance for Mnangagwa, especially after facing rejection from SADC due to alleged electoral fraud and manipulation during his re-election last year. Despite the region’s initial skepticism towards him, Zimbabwe’s opposition, now in disarray, failed to capitalize on the situation.

SADC’s rejection placed Zimbabwe in a diplomatic quandary, particularly concerning its relations with Zambia. However, efforts to resolve the issue are underway through the upcoming summit.

Mnangagwa sees the summit as an opportunity to rehabilitate his image and restore legitimacy among his peers. Harare is keen to demonstrate that Zimbabwe is not as dire as portrayed, despite millions of citizens fleeing to neighbouring countries due to political and socio-economic challenges.

Road renovations in Harare, including those leading from the airport to the city center and towards the New Parliament in Mount Hampden, are currently underway to impress visiting dignitaries.

The New Parliament Building in Mount Hampden will host the SADC meeting, showcasing ongoing efforts to improve the area and create a positive impression of Zimbabwe’s current state.

During a recent post-cabinet media briefing, Information Minister Jenfan Muswere disclosed the government’s preparations for the 44th SADC Summit, where Zimbabwe will assume the chairmanship on August 17, 2024.