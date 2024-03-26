High-Profile Couple Wicknell Chivayo and Sonja Madzikanda Announce Divorce

In an unexpected turn of events, high-profile Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo and his wife, Sonja Madzikanda, have announced their decision to divorce, ending their seven-year marriage. The news came to light through an Instagram post by Madzikanda, revealing that the couple has been separated for some time and plans to formalize their divorce in the coming month.

Madzikanda expressed her desire for privacy and respect for Chivayo’s new status as a single man, urging the public to give him space. “I also want to come here and say clearly that you guys just need to let Wicknell be and like back off him a little bit,” she stated. Emphasizing Chivayo’s single status, she added, “He’s a single guy. He has been a single guy for a while. Myself and Wicknell are no longer together and we have not been together for a while.”

The couple, who tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in 2017, had their wedding graced by a performance from the late Oliver Mtukudzi, a music legend in Zimbabwe. Despite the public nature of their marriage, Madzikanda hinted at ongoing discussions and decisions that are yet to be finalized between them. “There are a few things that we are still ironing out and are probably going to be going back and forth about but those people who know know,” she remarked.

Madzikanda’s announcement also touched on the future, with a nod to both her and Chivayo’s newfound single statuses. “All I can say is he can do whatever he likes with whoever he wants. He is allowed to do that as a single guy and I am also single,” she affirmed.

As the couple navigates their separation and impending divorce, the news has sparked discussions on social media and among fans, many of whom have followed the couple’s journey through the years. The formal announcement of their divorce is expected to be made on May 1st, as the couple works out the remaining details of their separation.

Wicknell Chivayo, known for his business ventures and sometimes controversial public persona, has yet to make a statement regarding the divorce.