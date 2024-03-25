ZANU PF Senior Member Calls for Discipline Among MPs for Meeting Absences

HARARE, Zimbabwe – Ziyambi Ziyambi, a prominent figure within Zimbabwe’s ruling party, ZANU PF, and the country’s Minister of Justice, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs, has demanded strict disciplinary measures against party Members of Parliament (MPs) and officials who fail to attend crucial party meetings. Ziyambi, speaking at a provincial party gathering in Chinhoyi, highlighted the constitutional obligation of MPs and party officials to participate in meetings, stating that their attendance was not only expected but required.

The call for action came after a disappointingly low turnout at a recent Mashonaland West Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting, with only four out of the province’s numerous MPs present. The absence of key party figures at such meetings has raised concerns about commitment and discipline within the ranks of ZANU PF, particularly at a time when the party is gearing up for significant organizational activities.

Ziyambi’s remarks underscored the importance of adherence to party principles and the critical role that regular meetings play in ensuring the party’s effectiveness and unity. He noted that even President Emmerson Mnangagwa maintains a rigorous schedule attending to the party’s Central Committee and Politburo meetings, setting an example for all party members.

The lack of attendance by some MPs, who were reported to be in good health and chose to engage in other parliamentary and government activities over party meetings, was particularly criticized. This behavior, according to Ziyambi, undermines the party’s supremacy and its ability to deliver on its mandate to the electorate.

In response to the absenteeism, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, ZANU PF Mashonaland West chairman, has warned of impending disciplinary actions. She emphasized the seriousness with which the party views the negligence of its officials and MPs, signaling a no-tolerance policy for such conduct moving forward.

The meeting also addressed the preparation for upcoming party restructuring exercises at the cell and village levels, and a pause on the reconfiguration of District Coordinating Committees (DCCs) pending further instructions. Additionally, party officials were cautioned against premature campaigning for DCC elections, with a clear message sent to refrain from any actions that could be deemed as politicking ahead of the sanctioned processes.

As Zimbabwe prepares to celebrate its Independence Day, with provincial festivities planned in Kadoma, the party is also mobilizing support for President Mnangagwa’s upcoming commissioning of an underground mine in Chegutu. The series of events and activities highlights ZANU PF’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its organizational structure and foster a more disciplined and united party front.