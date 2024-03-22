Five of Nine Fatalities in Masvingo-Beitbridge Road Accident Identified

The National Police have disclosed the identities of five victims from the catastrophic head-on collision that occurred in the early hours of March 16, on the Masvingo-Beitbridge Road. This tragic accident involved a City bus and a Blue Circle bus, claiming nine lives and leaving the community in mourning.

According to police reports, the accident took place at the 267-kilometer peg along the busy route when a City bus, carrying 25 passengers, struck a donkey. The impact caused the driver to lose control, veering into the opposite lane and colliding head-on with a Blue Circle bus that had 43 passengers aboard. The incident occurred around 1:20 am, under the cover of night, exacerbating the already perilous conditions.

Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the National Police spokesperson, provided a somber update via a statement on X. “The five victims were identified by their next of kin,” Nyathi stated, revealing the names of those who perished in the incident. The deceased include Taurai Muketiwa, an assistant driver employed by Blue Circle Bus Company; Mudarikwa Netsai, a 40-year-old woman from Chegutu; Rangarirai Mbizvo, a 43-year-old woman from Dulibadzimu, Beitbridge; Miriam Majengu, from Macheke; and Clever Chikare, a resident of Phase 2 Damafalls, Harare. The identities of the remaining four victims are still pending, awaiting recognition by their next of kin.

This tragic event has cast a shadow over the community, as families mourn the loss of their loved ones and survivors grapple with the aftermath. The incident has also reignited discussions on road safety measures and the dangers posed by animals on highways, particularly in rural and undeveloped areas where such accidents are more prevalent.

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision, with a call to action for improved road safety standards and measures to prevent future tragedies on Zimbabwe’s roads.