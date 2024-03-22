First Mutual Expands Healthcare Network with New Facility in Harare

First Mutual Holdings has further fortified its healthcare network with the inauguration of a new medical facility in Southerton, Harare. This strategic expansion aims to enhance medical tourism opportunities and ensure broader accessibility to healthcare services across the nation.

With the addition of this new facility, First Mutual now boasts a total of 14 medical centres nationwide, solidifying its commitment to healthcare excellence and community service.

Speaking at the launch event, Harare Provincial Affairs Minister of State, Charles Tavengwa, lauded First Mutual for its dedication to advancing healthcare standards. Represented by the ministry’s permanent secretary, Cosmas Chiringa, Tavengwa praised the company’s resilience, innovation, and unwavering commitment to quality patient care.

“This initiative reflects a commendable narrative of resilience, innovation, and unwavering dedication to healthcare excellence. First Mutual has demonstrated a strong passion for enhancing patient care and extending its services to meet the evolving needs of our communities,” Chiringa remarked on behalf of the government.

“On behalf of the Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe, we reaffirm our commitment to supporting such initiatives and encourage the establishment of more healthcare facilities to ensure improved access to healthcare for all Zimbabweans,” he added.

Rueben Java, Chief Executive of First Mutual’s Life and Health Cluster, emphasized that the company’s objective extends beyond providing healthcare access to Zimbabweans. Java highlighted the aim to promote international medical tourism, thereby retaining medical care within the country’s borders.

“Our goal is not only to provide accessible healthcare to Zimbabweans but also to attract medical tourists from abroad. By doing so, we aim to reduce the need for Zimbabweans to seek medical treatment outside the country,” Java stated, underlining the company’s broader vision for healthcare provision and economic development.