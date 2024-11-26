US Court Jails Two Nigerians Over $3.5m Fraud Schemes

Two Nigerian nationals have been sentenced to a combined 30 years in prison by a US federal court for defrauding victims of $3.5 million through inheritance and romance scams.

Anthony Emeka Ibekie, 59, received a 20-year sentence on Thursday, while Samuel Aniukwu, 50, was given 10 years on 8 November, the US Department of Justice announced.

The pair, based in Illinois, convinced victims they were heirs to substantial inheritances but needed to send money to claim them. They also built romantic relationships with victims through dating websites before requesting funds.

“A federal jury convicted Ibekie on 14 counts of wire fraud, mail fraud, money laundering, making false statements to a bank, and passport fraud,” prosecutors said. Aniukwu had earlier pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering.

The scammers used fake identities to build trust with victims across social media and dating platforms. They also conducted business email compromise fraud targeting corporate accounts.

Their American accomplice, Jennifer Gosha, 52, from Oak Park, Illinois, awaits sentencing next month after pleading guilty to wire fraud and making false statements to federal agents.

The case highlights growing concerns about international fraud schemes targeting vulnerable people through social media and dating sites.