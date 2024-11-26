Mother Faces Trafficking Charges Over Missing Toddler

A South African court has postponed the case of a mother accused of selling her two-year-old son, as authorities continue their search for the missing toddler.

The 32-year-old woman appeared in Vanderbijlpark Magistrate Court, Gauteng, where she faces charges of human trafficking, conspiracy to commit robbery, and making a false statement to police.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana told the BBC the accused had initially reported her son kidnapped, but police investigations revealed this claim was false.

“She was arrested on 19 November and has been in custody since,” said Mahanjana. “The whereabouts of the child are still unknown.”

Prosecutors will oppose bail when the woman appears in court again on Friday. According to investigators, she allegedly sold her son to unidentified individuals earlier this month before reporting him kidnapped.

The case has raised concerns about child trafficking in South Africa, where authorities report an increase in cases involving parents or guardians.

Child protection organisations urge anyone with information about missing children to contact:

Childline South Africa: 08000 55 555

Police Crime Stop: 08600 10111

If you are affected by issues in this story, support is available:

Child Protection Services

Human Trafficking Hotline