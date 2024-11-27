Timba and 34 Opposition Members Freed After Six-Month Detention

Citizens Coalition for Change interim leader Jameson Timba and 34 party members have been freed after receiving suspended sentences for participating in an unlawful gathering in June.

The court handed Timba and senior member Jason Kautsa 16-month suspended sentences, with shorter terms for others. All were acquitted of disorderly conduct charges.

The group had been held in custody since their arrest at a June 16 gathering. While proving the unlawful assembly charge, prosecutors failed to establish evidence for disorderly conduct.

The suspended sentences mean they will avoid further jail time unless they commit similar offences during the suspension period.

Rights groups have criticised the six-month detention as politically motivated, though government officials deny targeting opposition members.

Party sources indicate the CCC plans to appeal the convictions as debate continues over political freedoms in Zimbabwe.

