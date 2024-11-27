Man Faces Death Penalty in Botswana for Child Ritual Murder

A Zimbabwean man faces execution in Botswana after being convicted of selling his six-year-old stepson to ritualists who killed the child.

Lovemore Sithole, 37, received US$15,000 for trafficking the boy, whose skull was found a month after his disappearance. DNA testing confirmed the remains belonged to the missing child.

Authorities discovered the skull in an area known for ritualistic practices. Sithole was arrested after investigators uncovered evidence he had arranged the sale.

The case has prompted calls for stronger action against human trafficking and ritual killings in both countries. Botswana retains capital punishment for the most serious crimes.

Sentencing is expected in the coming weeks as both nations grapple with the brutality of the crime that has sparked public outrage.