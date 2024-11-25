South Africa arrests 14 illegal miners, including teen, at abandoned shaft

Fourteen illegal miners, including a 14-year-old boy, have been arrested after emerging from an abandoned mine shaft in South Africa’s North West province.

The group, all Mozambican nationals, surfaced late Sunday night at Stilfontein’s shaft 10, police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said.

The miners reported being held underground by armed guards.

“They confirmed there are 10 heavily armed Basotho nationals who are guarding them and forcing them to dig for gold,” Ms Mathe said.

Police say food and water sent down for trapped miners has been confiscated by the armed men.

More than 1,000 miners have emerged since mid-October when authorities launched Operation Vala Umgodi, cutting off supplies to the illegal mining operation.

“This shows the two shafts are linked and no-one is trapped. They can come out but are refusing to resurface because they are avoiding arrest,” Ms Mathe said.