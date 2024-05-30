Senator Sengezo Tshabangu Named Leader of Opposition in Zimbabwean Parliament

Matabeleland North Province Senator, Sengezo Tshabangu, has been appointed as the Leader of the Opposition in Zimbabwe’s Parliament. The announcement was made this afternoon by Advocate Jacob Mudenda, the Speaker of the National Assembly, during a parliamentary session.

Senator Tshabangu’s new role positions him as the principal representative of the opposition in both the National Assembly and the Senate. As the official Leader of the Opposition, he will serve as the primary point of contact for the Government and various stakeholders on matters involving the opposition.

One of Senator Tshabangu’s key responsibilities will be the formation of portfolio committees, including the appointment of chairpersons for roles designated to the opposition. These positions are crucial in international organisations such as the Pan African Parliament (PAP), the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Parliamentary Forum, the International Parliamentary Union (IPU), and the African, Caribbean, and Pacific-European Union (ACP-EU).

Moreover, Senator Tshabangu has been appointed to the Parliament Standing Rules and Orders Committee, the supreme decision-making body of the legislative assembly. His membership in the International Parliamentary Union further highlights his influential role within the global parliamentary community.

Senator Tshabangu’s appointment underscores a pivotal moment in Zimbabwe’s political landscape, reinforcing the opposition’s role in legislative affairs and international parliamentary engagement.