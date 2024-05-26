CCC’s Disputed Interim Secretary-General Tshabangu Recalls Three Councillors

Sengezo Tshabangu, the disputed interim secretary-general of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has recalled three councillors from Matabeleland North Province.

The recalled councillors are Noliya Dube and Julia Mumpande from Binga Rural District Council, and Maria Phiri from Victoria Falls Municipality, according to Southern Eye.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) chief elections officer, Utloile Silaigwana, confirmed the recalls, stating:

“Now therefore the public is hereby notified that the Commission has received notifications, in writing, of party list vacancies for the Binga Rural District Council and Victoria Falls Municipality due to the recall of incumbent members from the respective local authorities.”

Tshabangu began recalling CCC MPs and councillors in October 2023, asserting his role as interim secretary-general. Supported by state institutions, including Parliament, his actions led to Nelson Chamisa resigning as party leader in January 2024.

These recalls and subsequent by-elections have allowed the ruling party, ZANU PF, to secure a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly, which they did not achieve in the 2023 general elections.

The CCC remains divided, with Tshabangu’s leadership continuing to cause internal strife.