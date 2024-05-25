Zimbabwe Welcomes Starlink: A New Era of Digital Connectivity

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced the licensing of Starlink by the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ). This landmark decision will see Starlink, a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite operator owned by SpaceX, providing advanced internet services across the country through its exclusive local partner, IMC Communications (Pvt) Ltd.

The move aligns with the 2nd Republic’s Vision 2030, which emphasizes innovation, science, and technology as pivotal to national development. The prioritization of the digital economy highlights the government’s commitment to fostering an environment conducive to technological investment.

“Starlink’s entry into Zimbabwe’s digital telecommunications space is poised to deploy high-speed, low-cost LEO internet infrastructure nationwide, particularly benefiting rural areas,” stated President Mnangagwa. “This initiative fulfills our administration’s promise to leave no one and no place behind, reinforcing our mantra that ‘Zimbabwe is open for business’.”

The licensing of Starlink, led by prominent billionaire Elon Musk, represents a vote of confidence in Zimbabwe’s telecommunications infrastructure. It marks a significant milestone for IMC Communications, owned by businessman Wicknell Chivayo, and is expected to transform the digital and communications landscape in Zimbabwe.

President Mnangagwa expressed his congratulations to both IMC Communications and Starlink for their partnership. “Investments of this magnitude and strategic importance are essential for achieving our objective of a fully digitalized, upper-middle-income economy by 2030,” he remarked.

This development not only promises to enhance connectivity but also positions Zimbabwe as a desirable destination for foreign investment in the telecommunications sector.