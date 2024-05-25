Citizens Coalition for Change Announces Shadow Cabinet

The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party has announced its shadow cabinet, aiming to provide a robust alternative to the current government. Chief Administrator Jameson Timba revealed the lineup on Friday.

The new shadow cabinet comprises 16 Shadow Ministers and their deputies, whose primary roles include scrutinising government policies, proposing alternatives, and representing CCC’s values and principles in public and parliamentary debates.

In a statement, the CCC outlined the duties of the shadow ministers, highlighting their role in holding the government accountable, developing and promoting alternative policies, and communicating the party’s message to the public through various media channels.

Shadow Cabinet Members

Finance, Economic Development & Investment Promotion : Corban Madzivanyika

: Corban Madzivanyika Justice, Legal & Parliamentary Affairs : Agency Gumbo

: Agency Gumbo Defence & Liberation Veterans Affairs : Shakespear Hamauswa

: Shakespear Hamauswa International Relations : Gladys Hlatywayo

: Gladys Hlatywayo Home Affairs & Security : Martin Mureri

: Martin Mureri Industry & Commerce : Mirriam Matinenga

: Mirriam Matinenga Women’s Affairs, Community, Small & Medium Enterprise Development : Ellen Shiriyedenga

: Ellen Shiriyedenga Local Government, National Housing and Public Works & Social Amenities : Ropafadzo Makumire

: Ropafadzo Makumire Mines, Energy & Power Development : Leslie Mhangwa

: Leslie Mhangwa Education, Youth, Sport & Recreation : Takudzwa Moyo

: Takudzwa Moyo Labour, Manpower Development, Public Services & Social Welfare : Sithabisiwe Moyo

: Sithabisiwe Moyo ICT & Courier Services and Media & Broadcasting Services : Darlington Chigumbu

: Darlington Chigumbu Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water & Rural Development : Brian James

: Brian James Transport & Infrastructure Development : Zivai Mhetu

: Zivai Mhetu Environment, Climate, Tourism, Hospitality & Wildlife Management : Joana Mamombe

: Joana Mamombe Health & Child Care: Daniel Molokele

Deputy Shadow Ministers

Defence & Liberation Veterans Affairs : Jabulani Hadebe

: Jabulani Hadebe Education, Youth, Sport, Culture & Recreation : Desire Moyo

: Desire Moyo ICT, Media & Broadcasting Services : Gift Mambipiri

: Gift Mambipiri Transport & Infrastructure Development : Lovemore Jimu

: Lovemore Jimu Labour, Manpower Development, Public Services & Social Welfare : John Kuka

: John Kuka International Relations, Cooperation & Trade : Innocent Zvaipa

: Innocent Zvaipa Health & Child Care : Shine Gwangwaba

: Shine Gwangwaba Home Affairs & Security : Maxwell Mavhunga

: Maxwell Mavhunga Industry & Commerce : Solani Moyo

: Solani Moyo Environment, Tourism & Climate Change : Desire Nkala

: Desire Nkala Women’s Affairs, Community, Small & Medium Enterprise Development : Judith Tobaiwa

: Judith Tobaiwa Agriculture : Madalaboy Ndebele

: Madalaboy Ndebele Local Government : Jongson Matambo

: Jongson Matambo Energy & Mines: Prosper Mutseyami

The CCC’s announcement marks a significant step in Zimbabwe’s political landscape, as the party seeks to challenge the ruling government and advocate for transparency and accountability.