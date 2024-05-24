Africa Day Celebrations at Charleston Trust Primary School

Bulawayo, Zimbabwe – May 25, 2024

Charleston Trust Primary School in Bulawayo marked Africa Day with a vibrant celebration that showcased the continent’s rich cultural heritage. The school, located in the high-density suburb of Nkulumane, brought together students from different year groups, each representing a different African country through their attire.

The event featured a colorful parade, with learners donning traditional dress from various African nations, highlighting the diversity and eclectic mix of cultures that make Africa unique. This celebration aimed to educate students about the continent’s cultural traditions and heritage, fostering a sense of pride and unity among the young learners.

Charleston Trust Primary School is renowned for its strong educational ethos, exemplifying excellence in its academic and extracurricular programs. The school boasts state-of-the-art facilities, including a well-equipped IT department that introduces students to coding skills from an early age. This commitment to providing a modern and comprehensive education experience underscores the school’s dedication to quality and excellence, irrespective of its location.

Mr. Tendaupenyu, the head of Charleston Trust Primary School, and his team have been instrumental in creating an environment that nurtures both academic and personal growth. The school’s success is a testament to their hard work and vision in ensuring that students receive a well-rounded education.

The Africa Day celebration at Charleston Trust Primary School not only honored the cultural richness of Africa but also reinforced the school’s mission to provide a holistic education that prepares learners for the future.

Hats off to Mr. Tendaupenyu and his team for setting a stellar example of educational excellence and cultural appreciation.