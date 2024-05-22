ZANU PF War Veterans League Holds Inaugural National Assembly

The ZANU PF War Veterans League held its inaugural National Assembly at the ZANU PF Headquarters in Harare, marking a historic moment for the organization. President Emmerson Mnangagwa addressed the assembly, reflecting on Zimbabwe’s storied past and outlining the nation’s future aspirations.

The event was attended by an array of dignitaries, including Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and other senior ZANU PF officials, underscoring the significance of the gathering. In his speech, President Mnangagwa paid tribute to the veterans for their pivotal role in the liberation struggle and emphasized their ongoing importance in shaping the country’s development.

“The sacrifices made by our war veterans are the foundation upon which our nation stands,” said Mnangagwa. “As we move forward, it is crucial that we honor their legacy by ensuring that Zimbabwe remains a beacon of independence and freedom.”

The assembly highlighted the vital role that veterans play in the socio-economic development of Zimbabwe. Discussions centered on strategies to bolster their contributions to national growth and the need to safeguard the hard-won independence and freedoms.

Vice President Chiwenga echoed these sentiments, calling for unity and continued dedication to the nation’s progress. He stressed the importance of leveraging the experience and wisdom of the veterans to address contemporary challenges and build a prosperous future.

The inaugural National Assembly of the ZANU PF War Veterans League served as a platform to reaffirm the organization’s commitment to the nation’s development and the preservation of its sovereignty. The event concluded with a renewed pledge to uphold the values and principles that have guided Zimbabwe through its history.