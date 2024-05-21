President Mnangagwa Mourns Iranian Leader Dr Ebrahim Seyyed Raisi

President Mnangagwa has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Iranian leader Dr Ebrahim Seyyed Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday. The tragic accident also claimed the lives of Iran’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and several other officials near the village of Uzi in East Azerbaijan province.

In his heartfelt condolence message, President Mnangagwa described the loss as a significant blow to both Iran and Zimbabwe.

“The passing of President Raisi is a heavy blow to the people and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran and to the people and Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe,” Mnangagwa said. He noted that this tragedy struck at a time when the two nations were working to enhance their cooperation in the face of international sanctions.

President Mnangagwa recalled fond memories of President Raisi’s visit to Zimbabwe in July 2023, a visit he described as highly successful and pivotal in strengthening the relations between the two countries.

“On behalf of the Government and the people of the Republic of Zimbabwe, and indeed, on my own behalf, I wish to extend my heartfelt condolences on the passing of President Raisi, the Foreign Minister, and the other victims of the helicopter crash,” Mnangagwa stated.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Government and the people of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the families of the deceased, and their loved ones during this difficult period of grieving. The Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe stands in strong solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Iran, and we offer our support and sympathy at this very difficult time.”

President Mnangagwa concluded his message by expressing his hope that the leadership in Iran will continue President Raisi’s legacy for the mutual benefit of both nations.

“May the Almighty God rest the souls of the departed President, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the other senior Government Officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in eternal peace,” he said.