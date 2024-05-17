Allegations of First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa’s Abusive Behavior Cause Turmoil in Government

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa’s alleged overbearing attitude is causing widespread discontent in government circles, with some workers now finding it difficult to work with her, ZimLive reported. Many state actors, including cabinet ministers and security details, now hesitate to conduct official business with her, according to ZimLive sources. Senior government officials claim that President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s wife behaves abusively and with a bad temper most of the time. They also accuse the first lady of misusing state resources through her overseas and nationwide trips promoting her charity.

One senior government official, speaking anonymously to ZimLive, stated that some individuals on the receiving end of her abuse have accused her of physical violence and using inappropriate language toward police officers, her aides, and even high-ranking government officials.

“Regrettably, her behaviour is far worse than that of former First Lady Grace Mugabe during the late stages of her husband’s reign. It’s unsettling that history seems to be repeating itself, which completely contradicts President Mnangagwa’s way of doing things,” the official added.

Another official, who witnessed the first lady’s erratic behavior first-hand, expressed concern about her troubling insensitivity and complete disregard for the dignity and rights of others. “When those in positions of authority act with impunity and total disregard for the rule of law, they threaten the foundations of democracy and justice. It is particularly important that those in influential positions like the first lady uphold the values of respect, dignity, and ethical conduct,” the official said.

Those close to President Mnangagwa should institute an internal inquiry through his spy network to address the matter and “rein her in.”

Auxillia Mnangagwa, 61, also faces accusations of meddling in the running of government ministries, including calling ministers and shouting at them. In 2019, she reportedly apologized to military chiefs after an eight-minute call recording of her shouting at 1 Presidential Guard Infantry Battalion commander Colonel Samson Murombo leaked.

Last month, authorities arrested nine women for booing Mnangagwa during her address at Watsomba Business Centre in Manicaland Province after they failed to receive some freebies. Presidential spokesperson George Charamba later stated that the charges against the nine women were withdrawn after both Mnangagwa and Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Commissioner General Godwin Tandabantu Matanga agreed that the police officers on the ground had overreacted.