Belarusian President Pledges Support to Zimbabwe in Meeting with First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening ties with Zimbabwe during a meeting with First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa. The meeting took place amidst the international arts festival Slavianski Bazaar.

President Lukashenko warmly welcomed the First Lady and her delegation, emphasizing Belarus’s readiness to support Zimbabwe. “We are very glad to have you here and are ready to offer all kinds of support during your stay and beyond,” he said.

Lukashenko expressed anticipation for President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s upcoming visit to Belarus, promising full assistance. “We look forward to President Mnangagwa’s visit and will do our best to implement all our plans and agreements,” he stated.

He also noted the importance of the business delegation accompanying the First Lady, highlighting the valuable perspectives women bring to business. Lukashenko conveyed his best wishes to President Mnangagwa and reaffirmed Belarus’s commitment to their mutual agreements.

The Belarusian President introduced the new Minister of Foreign Affairs, who will focus on African relations, indicating potential visits to Zimbabwe to strengthen ties further.

Lukashenko praised the First Lady’s work in public health and child nutrition, assuring her of Belarus’s continued support. “We will always support you in your efforts to improve public health and child nutrition,” he assured.

Concluding the meeting, Lukashenko emphasized the ambitious plans Belarus has for working with Zimbabwe and promised continued collaboration for the benefit of the Zimbabwean people.