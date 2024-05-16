Minister Monica Mutsvangwa Faces Family Hardships Amid Son’s Arrest

Zimbabwe’s Women’s Affairs Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa, is facing significant personal challenges following the arrest of her son, Neville, on charges of money laundering and illegal foreign currency dealings.

Mutsvangwa’s husband, Christopher, was dismissed from his Cabinet position by President Emmerson Mnangagwa earlier this year. Additionally, the family suffered the loss of their granddaughter, Nonica, in a car accident last year.

Addressing mourners at the funeral of Reverend Ellison Kamupira, Mutsvangwa shared her struggles, saying she had to give the late chaplain a befitting sendoff despite her personal turmoil.

Business Times reported that Mutsvangwa broke down during a visit to Neville in remand prison, criticizing unnamed government officials for allegedly targeting her family.

In a leaked audio, she claimed the charges against Neville were politically motivated. Christopher Mutsvangwa, a key political figure, held several significant roles, making the couple highly influential.

Neville was arrested along with Elias Majachani and Simbarashe Tichingana, facing charges of currency dealing and money laundering. Their bail application was dismissed, and they are to return to court on May 30 for routine remand.