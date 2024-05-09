ZIFA Temporarily Suspends Walter Magaya’s Heart Stadium from PSL Matches

The Zimbabwe Football Association’s (ZIFA) First Instance Board (FIB) has temporarily suspended Walter Magaya’s Heart Stadium from hosting Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) matches due to inadequate facilities, according to a report by NewZimbabwe.com.

The FIB, responsible for inspecting football stadiums across the nation, found the stadium unfit to host top-tier matches, citing a lack of permanent public restroom facilities since its homologation in March. The stadium had relied on hiring mobile toilets, which became overwhelmed during matches.

The FIB’s suspension compels Magaya’s club, Yadah Stars, to shift its home fixtures to Rufaro Stadium in Mbare. This venue will now serve as the only PSL-approved stadium in Harare after the National Sports Stadium and Gwanzura Stadium, both in disrepair, were deemed unsuitable.

This decision leaves Zimbabwe without a CAF-certified stadium capable of hosting international football matches, emphasizing the broader infrastructure challenges faced by the nation’s footballing facilities.