TSCZ Launches Driver Awards to Promote Road Safety

ZIMBABWE | This morning, the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe, TSCZ, kicked off the Driver of The Year awards competition in Manicaland Province. The initiative aims to enhance driving skills among bus, truck, and kombi drivers to promote road safety nationwide. Since last year, drivers in Harare and Mutare have actively participated in the Driver of the Year competition, clinching various prizes.

TSCZ managing director, Mr. Munesu Munodawafa, highlighted the competition’s historical significance globally, tracing back to the 1960s when driver awards were introduced in motorsport. He emphasized that the competition serves not only to standardize and enhance driving but also to gauge drivers’ knowledge of basic driving rules and their application.

The last Driver of the Year competition took place in 2018, but it was interrupted by the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

The competition covers a wide range of drivers, including those of rigid lorries, articulated trucks, kombis, and buses.

Mr. Munodawafa praised the Driver of the Year competition for complementing the Defensive Driver Improvement Programme (DDC), popularly known as the Defensive Driving Course (DDC). He stressed that by raising awareness about road safety and improvement efforts, the competitions contribute significantly to promote road safety in Zimbabwe, ultimately reducing crash rates and fatalities.

Mr. Abiot Maronge, Secretary of State and Devolution for Manicaland Province, commended TSCZ for launching the competition in the province.