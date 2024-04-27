Tragic Road Accident Claims 15 Lives on Harare-Masvingo Road

A devastating road traffic accident on the Harare-Masvingo road has tragically claimed the lives of 15 people, according to a statement released by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP). The accident involved a head-on collision between a Sprinter commuter omnibus traveling toward Masvingo and a truck heading toward Harare.

The fatal crash occurred around 1600 hours at the 53-kilometre peg along the Harare-Masvingo road. The impact was severe, leading to significant loss of life and leaving the community in shock and mourning.

“The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred this afternoon at around 1600 hours at the 53-kilometre peg along Harare-Masvingo Road in which 15 people were killed after a Sprinter kombi travelling towards Masvingo was involved in a head-on collision with a truck travelling towards Harare,” the statement read.

Emergency response teams and police were dispatched to the scene to assist with rescue and recovery operations, as well as to investigate the cause of the accident. Further details are expected to be released as the investigation unfolds.

The tragic loss of life has sent shockwaves through the community, and messages of condolences and support have been pouring in for the families of the victims. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of road travel and the importance of road safety measures.