ZANU-PF Secures Victory in Zimbabwe By-Elections for National Assembly

ZANU-PF has expanded its position in Zimbabwe’s National Assembly following wins in two key by-elections held on Saturday, 27 April 2024. The elections saw ZANU-PF candidates George Mashavave and Kiven Mutimbanyoka claim victories in the Mt Pleasant and Harare East constituencies, respectively.

These by-elections were called to fill the vacancies left by the resignations of Fadzayi Mahere in Mt Pleasant and Allan Markham in Harare East, both representatives of the opposition party Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

In the Mt Pleasant constituency, George Mashavave of ZANU-PF secured a convincing win with 3,205 votes, outpacing independent candidates Mamuse Nason and Ticky Brian, who received 945 and 220 votes, respectively. The turnout in Mt Pleasant was relatively low at 11.6%, with 206 ballots rejected.

In the Harare East constituency, Kiven Mutimbanyoka of ZANU-PF achieved victory with 3,533 votes, ahead of independent candidate Ropafadzo Cynthia Cheza, who garnered 1,974 votes. The voter turnout in Harare East was 15.2%, with 51 ballots rejected.

These results represent a shift from the 2023 harmonized elections, where the CCC held both constituencies. In the Mt Pleasant election in 2023, Fadzayi Mahere received 12,863 votes, while ZANU-PF’s Beadle Musatye Gwasira garnered 7,787 votes. In Harare East, Allan Markham of the CCC received 15,642 votes, defeating ZANU-PF’s Mavis Gumbo, who secured 7,621 votes.

The outcome of these by-elections has garnered significant attention, shedding light on the evolving political dynamics in Zimbabwe. It also raises questions about the changing electoral landscape and ZANU-PF’s potential resurgence as a dominant force in the National Assembly. The results are expected to play a crucial role in shaping the country’s political trajectory in the coming months.