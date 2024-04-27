FBCH Group Sponsors 2024 Zim-Open Golf Tournament with $200,000 Contribution

FBCH Group, one of Zimbabwe’s leading financial institutions, has announced a sponsorship of $200,000 for the 2024 Zimbabwe Open Golf Tournament, according to Trynos Kufazvinei, the group’s Chief Executive Officer. The announcement was made during a meeting attended by representatives from the Ministry of Sports and Recreation, Mr. Livingstone T. Gwata, Chairman of the Zimbabwe Open Golf Committee, the Zimbabwe Golf Association President, the 2024 FBC Zimbabwe Open Golf Tournament Organising Committee, and other valued sponsors.

Kufazvinei expressed his pride in being part of this significant event on the Zimbabwe sports calendar. “I stand before you today filled with a deep sense of pride as we gather to announce the 2024 FBC Zim Open Golf Tournament. It is my true honour to stand before you today as the title sponsor of this event,” he said.

The FBCH Group is known for its commitment to community development and social responsibility. Kufazvinei highlighted the company’s dedication to building communities, stating that their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy is driven by evolving stakeholder and community needs. The group aligns its CSR efforts with national, regional, and global priorities, including the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In the past year, the FBCH Group invested over $580,000 in various community-driven initiatives, including the construction of a 50-cubic Biogas Digester, provision of farming equipment such as a 75-horsepower tractor and related implements, and the payment of school fees for children at Shungu Dzevana Children’s Home in Mhondoro. The group also embarked on constructing a classroom block at Gurungweni Secondary School in Chikombedzi, among other initiatives.

FBCH Group’s sponsorship of the Zimbabwe Open Golf Tournament aligns with its broader commitment to promoting the development of golf in Zimbabwe. The company has previously sponsored the Zimbabwe Open Golf Tournament, Africa Region 5 Golf Tournament, and All Africa Golf Championships.

The 2024 FBC Zimbabwe Open Golf Tournament will feature top golfers from across the globe, Africa, and Zimbabwe. The event plays a strategic role in driving socio-economic development through sports tourism and building international relations.

During his address, Kufazvinei acknowledged the support of the Ministry of Sports and Recreation, the Zimbabwe Open Golf Committee, corporate sponsors, and other stakeholders. “On behalf of the FBC Group at large, I wish to express my sincere gratitude to our various stakeholders, including but not limited to investors, strategic partners, clients, and regulatory authorities, for their unwavering support of FBC Holdings Limited,” he said. He also underscored the importance of providing best-in-class customer service and relevant solutions to clients’ needs.

The 2024 FBC Zimbabwe Open Golf Tournament promises to be an exciting event, reflecting the dedication and support of FBCH Group and its commitment to building communities and fostering sports development in Zimbabwe.