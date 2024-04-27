11 Bodies Identified in Beatrice Accident

Eleven of the 16 victims who tragically lost their lives in an accident near Beatrice along the Harare-Masvingo Highway on Friday have been identified, with most of their relatives expected to collect the bodies on Sunday. Chivhu General Hospital houses 14 of the deceased, while the other two are at Chitungwiza Central Hospital. Maxwell Mabhuro, Acting Director of Local Government Services for Mashonaland East, led the necessary processes in Chivhu on Saturday.

“We have been here since morning dealing with this matter, and we can confirm that we have identified all the bodies, with 11 families notified,” he stated.

A memorial service for the victims is set to take place at Chivhu Hospital on Sunday.

Fifteen of the victims succumbed to their injuries at the scene, while one passed away at Chitungwiza Hospital. Additionally, 29 others sustained injuries.

Among the identified victims are Joyce Mudzinzwa, Kelly Kwenda, Elisha Jack, Elijah Jack Tawananyasha, Ezra Jack, Prudence Mahachi, Talent Rangwa, Leeroy Kido, Lloyd Kido, Elmod Ncube, and Decision Maizivei, all from Epworth. The remaining five victims await identification by their next of kin.