Charges Dropped Against Women Who Booed Zimbabwe’s Auxillia Mnangagwa on Her Orders

Harare, Zimbabwe – Charges against nine women arrested for allegedly booing Zimbabwe’s First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa at a public event have been dropped on her direct orders, a presidential spokesperson said on Monday.

The women faced accusations of disorderly conduct after allegedly jeering at Mnangagwa during her speech at a charity event in Watsomba business center, Manicaland on April 10. The event involved distribution of groceries and clothes.

The defendants, ranging in age from 19 to 49, were apprehended under claims their actions were “unlawful, abusive, and insulting.” However, they denied all charges, asserting they were simply leaving the event early, as per their legal representatives from Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.

Despite being remanded out of custody until April 30, the presidency confirmed through George Charamba, speaking on X (formerly Twitter), that the First Lady and the police commissioner general concluded the arrests were excessive. “On the instructions of the First Lady, all charges were withdrawn yesterday,” Charamba announced, acknowledging the unique legal role the First Lady assumed in the case.

The incident sparked controversy, with Charamba defending the First Lady’s involvement in legal processes and clarifying her role as a complainant in law. This explanation did little to quell public debate over her influence over police actions.

Auxillia Mnangagwa is known for her assertive demeanor and significant influence, often accompanied by a motorcade and demanding coverage of her charity events by state media. Her involvement in media oversight has reportedly led to the dismissal of several state media editors for non-compliance with her directives.