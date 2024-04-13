ZRP Officer Fined for Culpable Homicide After Fatal Road Accident

A magistrate in Norton has fined Farai Muchandisiye, a 37-year-old Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) member, US$200 following his conviction for culpable homicide. The incident, which occurred on the evening of February 19, 2024, involved Muchandisiye striking 20-year-old Tanaka Danhire with his vehicle as the latter attempted to cross the Harare-Bulawayo road.

Muchandisiye, who was driving a Toyota Wish at the time, also failed to report the accident to the police, a misstep that led to an additional US$100 fine. After the accident, he transported the severely injured Danhire to a hospital, where the young man was declared dead upon arrival.

The officer pleaded guilty to both the culpable homicide charge and the charge of failing to report an accident. He was given the option of paying the fines or facing imprisonment—US$200 or two months for the homicide, and US$100 or one month for the reporting failure.

Culpable homicide, as defined under Section 49 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, involves the unlawful killing of another person due to negligence or recklessness. The law stipulates severe penalties, including life imprisonment or a hefty fine, highlighting the serious nature of such offenses.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has emphasized the critical importance of adherence to traffic regulations and the immediate reporting of accidents, pointing out the role these measures play in legal accountability and public safety.