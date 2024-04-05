Chamisa Slams Mnangagwa’s Delayed Response to Drought Crisis

Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa criticized Emmerson Mnangagwa for his delayed declaration of a drought state of emergency, condemning the government’s failure to heed early warnings.

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa officially acknowledged the drought as a state of emergency on Wednesday, with Zimbabwe becoming the third Southern African nation to do so after Zambia and Malawi. This declaration aims to unlock assistance as more than 2.7 million people confront the spectre of starvation.

Chamisa lambasted Zimbabwe’s ruling party leadership for exacerbating the drought’s impact, citing systemic failures:

“Drought has become a recurring challenge in Zimbabwe, exacerbated by persistent extreme weather conditions. Poverty, disease, and cholera symbolize our national plight, posing significant threats to our security. It feels like a cycle since ’07/’08, indicating leadership failure.

“Declaring a state of emergency belatedly lacks urgency. We ignored warnings from experts, including the UN, WHO, WFP, and our own meteorological teams, issued over a year ago. Our lack of preparedness underscores leadership and strategy drought,” Chamisa stressed.

Mnangagwa estimates the need for over US$2 billion to mitigate the El Nino-induced drought’s impacts, which will compound the challenges for most Zimbabweans grappling with a faltering economy.

Nelson Chamisa argued that proactive measures such as dam development could have averted the hunger crisis:

“We have dams, but they’re underdeveloped, silting up with no desilting plans. Numerous dam sites remain undeveloped. Effective water harnessing and harvesting plans are lacking.

“Other countries with less rainfall manage resources more effectively. With proper leadership, Zimbabwe could flourish, as seen in initiatives like the Green Agenda revolution.

“Climate-smart solutions require proactive, not reactive policies. Efficient management of water systems and land use is essential for preservation and sustainability.

“Delaying disaster declaration offers no solution. Lives have been lost, and our policies are feeble and inadequate. Zimbabwe deserves better leadership,” Chamisa concluded.