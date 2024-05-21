ZANU PF Dismisses Succession Talks as Mnangagwa Reshuffles Politburo

In a recent statement, ZANU PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa declared that succession is not on President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s or the party’s agenda. This comes in response to speculation following a reshuffle of the Politburo announced by the party’s secretary general, Obert Mpofu.

The reshuffle is seen by some as an attempt by Mnangagwa to manage succession within the party ahead of the 2028 general election, which will mark the end of his second and final term as President. However, Mutsvangwa firmly stated that the focus is on fulfilling the current five-year mandate granted to Mnangagwa last year.

“I want to repeat, the President just won an election last year in August. He won a term for five years; the next election is in 2028,” Mutsvangwa emphasized. “Right now, he is occupied in fulfilling the mandate of the manifesto of the past election, which he is doing excellently in many ways than one. Succession is not the primary purpose of why he was elected; he was elected for building the mandate of prosperity.”

Mutsvangwa stressed that any significant decisions, including succession, would be brought to the Politburo, the central committee, and eventually to the congress. He dismissed any current discussions on the matter, urging the media and public not to fan the flames of unfounded speculation.

Addressing the recent arrest of his son, Neville, Mutsvangwa accused some of his ZANU PF colleagues of orchestrating the incident. He denied being under fire from Mnangagwa, asserting his resilience and dedication to the party. “Do you see any flames around me? I am not under any fire. I am here, I am a son of the revolution, and I will always be here,” he stated.

During the press conference, Mpofu announced significant changes within the Politburo. Mike Bimha was removed from the political commissar post but retained his position as a Politburo member. Jacob Mudenda, the Speaker of the National Assembly, was reassigned as the Party’s Treasurer General, replacing Patrick Chinamasa, who is now ZANU PF’s Secretary for Legal Affairs. Munyaradzi Machacha, previously the Principal of the Chitepo School of Ideology, took over Bimha’s role as the ZANU PF Political Commissar.

These changes signal Mnangagwa’s strategic moves within the party, but according to Mutsvangwa, succession remains a distant concern. The President’s primary focus is on governance and delivering on his electoral promises.