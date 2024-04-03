Zimbabwe and South Korea: Forging New Economic Ties at the Korea-Africa Summit

Harare, Zimbabwe – Zimbabwe and South Korea are set to strengthen their economic relationship at the upcoming Korea-Africa Summit, scheduled to take place in Seoul this June. This pivotal event comes as the two nations celebrate three decades of diplomatic relations, marking a period of diversified cooperation and mutual growth.

During a recent meeting with Zimbabwe’s Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Ambassador Frederick Shava, South Korea’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe, His Excellency Pak Jae-Kyung, highlighted the anticipation of both countries for the summit. Ambassador Pak emphasized the significance of the 30th anniversary of Zimbabwe-Korea diplomatic ties, outlining a series of events and programs aimed at commemorating this milestone. Among these is the expected arrival of the Taekwondo-Korea martial arts demonstration team in September.

“The Africa-Korea Summit is not only a multilateral platform but also an opportunity for intensive bilateral discussions,” Ambassador Pak noted. He expressed eagerness for President Emerson Mnangagwa’s participation, alongside Minister Shava, to delve into core issues such as energy, infrastructure, agriculture, and information and communication technology (ICT).

In a parallel diplomatic engagement, Ambassador Shava met with the Swiss Ambassador to Zimbabwe, His Excellency Stephanie Rey. The discussions centered on Switzerland’s support for Zimbabwe in disaster response. Ambassador Rey detailed the assistance provided by Geneva, including Zimbabwe’s qualification for a significant payout from the African Risk Capacity. This support is part of an African Union-backed initiative to which Switzerland has notably contributed. The first disbursement of $8.8 million, partly funded by Switzerland, aims to alleviate the effects of drought in Zimbabwe.

In a move to further expand Zimbabwe’s international partnerships, Mr. Ken Sharpe has been appointed as the honorary Consul of Zimbabwe to Kazakhstan. Mr. Sharpe’s presentation of his letters of credence to the Foreign Minister signals Zimbabwe’s intention to establish and deepen ties with the Euro-Asian country.

Zimbabwe continues its diplomatic engagement and re-engagement efforts, aiming for sustainable economic growth and strengthening international cooperation. The upcoming Korea-Africa Summit represents a significant step forward in these endeavors, promising new avenues for collaboration and development between Zimbabwe, South Korea, and other participating nations.