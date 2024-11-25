Japan has committed $5.1m through the UN World Food Programme (WFP) to help Zimbabwe’s smallholder farmers affected by El Nino-induced drought.

The three-year programme will support 37,000 farmers across five districts in Masvingo, Mashonaland Central and Manicaland provinces.

Japanese ambassador Shinichi Yamanaka said the project includes growing sesame seeds with support from trading company ITOCHU Corporation.

“Small-scale farmers will be supported to practice market-oriented agriculture,” Mr Yamanaka said during the signing ceremony.

An additional $72,000 will fund storage facilities for sesame farmers in Mwenezi District.

WFP Zimbabwe director Barbara Clemens said the funding would improve food availability and accessibility for families.

The programme targets farmers in Chiredzi, Mwenezi, Rushinga, Mt Darwin and Chipinge districts.