Zimbabwe School Dinner Leaves ‘Dozens’ Ill in Food Poisoning Scare

At least two dozen pupils and parents have reportedly fallen ill after attending a dinner at a private school in Zimbabwe’s second city, Bulawayo.

The suspected food poisoning outbreak occurred at Riverdale Academy in the affluent Hillside suburb on Saturday, according to multiple parents who spoke to reporters.

Those affected have reported severe stomach cramps and vomiting, with several people requiring hospital treatment.

But the school and parents have given conflicting accounts of how many people have been affected.

“Four students have reported illness out of 1,400 attendees,” Riverdale Academy Principal Philani Mathe told reporters.

Parents, however, say the number is much higher.

“We had to rush to hospital for emergency treatment. Many other families are in the same situation,” said one parent, who asked not to be named for fear of repercussions.

Several families say they have had to seek private medical care, with some reporting significant costs.

“I had to borrow money from friends and relatives to afford treatment at a reputable hospital,” another parent told reporters.

Parents have accused the school of failing to respond adequately to the crisis.

No official statement has been released about the cause of the outbreak, five days after the event. The school says it is investigating.

Some parents have suggested poor food handling may be to blame, with concerns raised about the catering equipment used at the event.

The incident has caused particular concern as Riverdale Academy is considered one of Bulawayo’s more prestigious private schools.

Zimbabwe’s public health officials have not yet commented on the outbreak.

Food safety in Zimbabwe’s educational institutions has come under scrutiny in recent years, with several similar incidents reported at both private and public schools.

Parents are now calling for an independent investigation into the incident.