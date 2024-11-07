Zimbabwe launches second satellite in space programme expansion

Zimbabwe has successfully launched its second satellite from Russia’s Vostochny Cosmodrome, expanding its growing space programme.

The ZIMSAT-2, which lifted off aboard a Soyuz-2.1 spacecraft at 1 AM on Tuesday, is equipped with a high-resolution multispectral camera for agricultural monitoring and resource mapping.

Zimbabwe’s science ministry confirmed the satellite has reached orbit and “all subsystems are functioning optimally.”

The launch marks Zimbabwe’s rapid progress in space technology, coming just 15 months after the country deployed its first satellite, ZIMSAT-1, in November 2022.

Dr Painos Gweme, coordinator of the Zimbabwe National Geo-Spatial and Space Agency (ZINGSA), said the satellite will “provide valuable data and insights” for the country’s economic development, particularly in agriculture and mining.

The project, developed in collaboration with Russia’s Southwest State University, has also boosted Zimbabwe’s scientific expertise. While ZIMSAT-1 produced two master’s graduates and one PhD graduate, the latest satellite involved contributions from current PhD students studying in Russia.

“This satellite will enhance our agricultural capabilities, environmental monitoring, disaster management, and resource mapping,” the science ministry said in a statement.

The new satellite is designed to monitor crop health, predict yields and identify nutrient deficiencies using modern technologies. It will operate as a low earth observation satellite, continuing Zimbabwe’s efforts to build its space capabilities.

Zimbabwe joins a growing number of African nations developing space programmes, with the continent seeing increased investment in satellite technology for development purposes.