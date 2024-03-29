Jacob Zuma Survives Alleged Targeted Car Crash

Amidst mounting political upheaval following the revocation of Jacob Zuma’s presidential candidacy and the freezing of his bank accounts, the former South African president narrowly escapes a suspicious car crash. MK spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela has alleged that the collision, occurring shortly before 19:00 between Gingindlovu and Eshowe in KwaZulu-Natal, was no mere accident.

Ndhlela claims that there are ulterior motives behind the incident, suggesting that perpetrators deliberately targeted Zuma’s vehicle within the convoy. This assertion arises amidst heightened political tensions as the country approaches crucial elections, with the African National Congress (ANC) facing the prospect of significant electoral losses for the first time since the end of apartheid.

Fortunately, despite the severity of the crash, neither Zuma nor his security detail sustained any injuries. However, the incident took a serious turn as authorities arrested a 51-year-old man for drunk and reckless driving after colliding with Zuma’s armoured state vehicle. This arrest follows electoral officials’ decision to bar Zuma from contesting in the upcoming general elections.

The suspect is now facing charges of drunken driving, as well as reckless and negligent driving, according to the South African Police Service (SAPS). Zuma, aged 81, continues to wield influence within the ruling ANC, despite his tenure ending under a cloud of corruption allegations in 2018. His recent endeavours to re-establish his political career, including campaigning for the uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party, reflect his enduring presence in South African politics.